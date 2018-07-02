Americans should pay close attention to the changes in Mexico, where people have elected Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist who promises to reform government and help the poor, as president.

Such promises are not new in Latin America. The solutions he chooses will be of utmost importance, however.

Why does this matter? Despite recent anti-immigrant rhetoric from the United States, Mexico is the United States’ third largest trading partner. It has Latin America’s second largest economy, and its intelligence apparatus has been an important partner for keeping terrorists at bay. Mexico traditionally has been an important buffer against the more radical regimes of Latin America.

Mexico matters greatly to Utah, as well. It is Utah’s fifth largest export partner, and trade between the state and Mexico exceeded $4 billion in 2017. Utah’s owes much of its prosperity to Mexico, to say nothing of the important cultural ties between them.

If Obrador chooses the path of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, whose unsustainable policies and anti-U.S. rhetoric laid the foundation for the destruction of that nation’s economy, it could create a disaster that goes far beyond border problems with the United States.

If, however, he turns out to be a pragmatist and, as some observers predict, is more aware of the need to remove barriers to private enterprise than people think, he could succeed in helping impoverished Mexicans help themselves to better lives, which would strengthen ties with the U.S.

Ramon Espinosa, AP In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo, presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to supporters at his closing campaign rally in Mexico City.

The United States could help matters by developing a good relationship with AMLO, as Obrador is known. That may be difficult, given the harsh rhetoric of the Trump administration and its insistence on building a border wall.

Like Trump, Obrador has been a harsh critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement. But he recently has sounded open to renegotiating a free-trade agreement with the United States.

His willingness to see business investment as a key to success, and to removing barriers that keep entrepreneurs from easily starting businesses and obtaining capital, will signal whether he wants to help Mexico obtain long-term success or mere short-term gains at the expense of coming generations.

Underlying any efforts to enhance prosperity in Mexico is the problem of corruption, official and otherwise. Efforts to end the lucrative drug trade — much of which thrives on demand for the illegal products in the United States — has led to the assassinations of more than 100 mayors over the last decade, a recent study found.

Much of the new president’s success will depend on how seriously he attacks this problem, and on how many resources he uses to support local government officials who try to take on powerful drug lords. This could take a good deal of money that might otherwise be used for social programs.

Which brings us to the basic problems of economics. The United States has a bad habit of overspending its revenues, but its economy is much larger and stronger than Mexico’s. If Obrador pushes social programs and raises the minimum wage without enough money to do so, things could go bad quickly. Mexican presidents are limited to one six-year term, which means Obrador will have limited opportunities to do either good or bad. But the United States could do much to ensure the continuation of good relations with this important ally by softening the official rhetoric and extending an olive branch.

Mexico’s success is of great importance to everyone north of the border.