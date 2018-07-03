Most of us know about Salt Lake Community College and all that it has to offer. Or do we? Some may not be aware that it offers several different construction trade classes. What you probably don't know is that every year there is a national competition where students from around the country gather to compete against each other and showcase their construction skills.

This year's competition just occurred, and the team from Salt Lake Community Colleege won the gold medal — again. The amazing but little-known results from this national competition will probably surprise you when you learn that in the last 11 years of this competition, they have won eight gold medals and one silver medal.

Their teacher and leader in this process is Mr. Boyd Johnson. He, along with several other teachers, have done a remarkable job in teaching and training these students in the construction industry. Congratulations to the students who have competed, Mr. Johnson and the school for the remarkable program they have built. Eight gold medals and one silver medal in 11 years is a feat that needs to be recognized, broadcast, and definitely a little boasting would be appropriate. Great job, team.

Lee Haas

West Jordan