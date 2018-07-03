As a member of the Child Welfare League of America, we call on the president and Congress to act now to protect children and families from the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

Children are being harmed in the name of this policy. It is unclear how many children have been taken from their parents and how they will be reunited. We are unsure what the new executive order will do to families. Research shows that being separated from family members and communities and other connections can cause children to struggle with their identity and face an undue sense of isolation, adding stress to an already traumatic situation.

We must reject proposals to separate children and parents in any immigration enforcement plan. One in five children in this country comes from an immigrant family. Purposely separating children from parents is cruel and in absolute opposition to evidence-based best practice for raising healthy children. The United States should never have a policy that splits families up as a tactic or tool or goal.

Sandy Craft

Salt Lake City