Is an American president to be given a pass when he perpetrates falsehoods or half-truths while criticizing private enterprises?

This is in reference to a tweet by President Trump that stated the following: "Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!"

Trade wars destroy thousands more jobs than they create or save. Just consult the writings of the late Milton Friedman, or question almost any living conservative economist.

Andrew Bjelland

Salt Lake City