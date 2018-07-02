Let me start by saying I am a life-long Republican. Mitt Romney lost the chance to get on the primary ballot in the Republican convention because the majority of delegates pouted about the fact that he had gone through the petition process to make sure his name would be on the ballot. So this was his "punishment" from the party for getting out of step with them.

The Republican public just overwhelmingly voted in the primary for Mitt. What does this say about the party being out of step with Utah Republicans as a whole? I thought, as a politician, you were supposed to represent the wishes of your constituents. It's time for party delegates and leadership to wake up and do what Republican voters as a whole want done.

It looks obvious that party leaders have their heads in the sand. Come on guys, wake up while you still have a strong, statewide public support base. If you keep this up, this support is bound to disappear — I know it will with me.

Steve Gilchrist

Murray