Utah State’s Sindri Gudmundsson finished in fourth place with a personal-best throw of 80.91 meters at the Jena Javelin Fest, which featured some of the best javelin throwers in the world, last Saturday in Jena, Germany.

“It just means that I belong throwing in these kinds of meets and against the best throwers,” Gudmundsson said of placing in the top five. “I am happy I was able to perform well at a strong meet.”

The mark by Gudmundsson is tops on the Aggies’ all-time list, beating his previous best of 80.49 meters set at the UC Irvine-hosted Spring Collegiate Classic in his first throw of the outdoor season on March 17, in Irvine, California.

“I was happy with it, and even happier because I had only thrown over 80 meters once before, and doing it at a meet like this meant a lot to me,” Gudmundsson said. “It wasn’t my best throw technically, which means I have a lot left in me, so I am just excited to keep competing for the rest of the summer and see what I can do.”

Andreas Hofmann captured the Jena Javelin Fest title with a meet-record throw of 88.48 meters.

The native of Kopavogur, Iceland earned first-team All-American honors for the second-consecutive season by placing third in the javelin with a throw of 76.37 meters last month at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.