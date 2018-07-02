PROVO — A woman who investigators say has had an ongoing dispute with her neighbor, now faces a felony charge for calling 911 and claiming her neighbor had a gun.

Debora Lorraine Manwarren, 62, of Provo, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with emergency reporting abuse, a third-degree felony.

On May 29, police received a call of a man and woman reportedly arguing and the woman claimed the man had a gun, according to charging documents. Police responded and officers surrounded the apartment believing an armed man was inside.

"While police were setting up the perimeter, the alleged suspect arrived at the scene," the charges state. "He was compliant, had no weapons on his person and stated he had been away from the apartment most of the morning."

Police searched his apartment and did not find a woman or a gun, according to court documents. Investigators then traced the original call and found out it was Manwarren who "had had issues with the victim over several years including breaking into his apartment and attempting to destroy his personal property and ongoing problems every 4 to 6 months," the charges state.

When officers attempted to talk to the woman, she refused to open her door.