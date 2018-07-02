SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah’s J. Willard Marriott Library is celebrating a new addition to Utah Digital Newspapers — the complete run of Hill Air Force Base’s Hilltop Times.

The installation, which was founded shortly before the U.S. entry into World War II, went on to serve a critical maintenance and supply role during the war. The bombers that defeated the Axis powers in World War II — the B-29, B-25, B-24 and B-17 — were repaired, modified or maintained in some way at Hill Air Force Base.

More than 61,000 pages of the Hill Air Force Base newspapers, covering the period 1943 to 2006, have been digitized and are now available to the public. The first issue of the official base newspaper was published on Jan. 1, 1943.

“Every page of every issue is available in the base's archive, which also houses some 50,000 original photographs covering the building of the base and the history of aviation in Utah,” Tina Kirkham, digital library project manager, said in a statement.

For more information about the Utah Digital Newspapers program and online access to the Hilltop Times, contact Kirkham at [email protected]