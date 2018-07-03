SALT LAKE CITY — You’re not washing your hands correctly.

A study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found most people struggle with washing their hands correctly. In fact, people fail at washing their hands correctly 97 percent of the time.

The study, conducted by the nonprofit firm RTI International and North Carolina State University, monitored 383 participants who were placed in test kitchens, according to a press release on the study.

Cameras watched the participants cook dishes, including turkey burgers and chef salads.

Only 3 percent of the participants followed the proper procedures.

“As a mother of three young children, I am very familiar with the mad dash families go through to put dinner on the table,” said Carmen Rottenberg, acting deputy undersecretary for food safety at the USDA. “You can’t see, smell or feel bacteria. By simply washing your hands properly, you can protect your family and prevent that bacteria from contaminating your food and key areas in your kitchen.”

The biggest mistake: Not washing with water and soap for 20 seconds.

Some people didn’t even use water to wet their hands or use soap, the press release said.

Gross.

The study noted that participants failed to keep the kitchen safe from contamination in general, according to USA Today.

As USA Today noted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that 48 millions of Americans receive foodborne illnesses each year.