MURRAY — Police on Monday released the name of a woman who was killed after her husband accidentally hit her with a car.

Sophie Ranglack, 96, of Murray, had just gotten home from church with her husband on Sunday and got out of the car to open the garage, according to Murray police.

"It appears that (the husband) mistakenly hit the gas and carried her through and into the back of the garage, which resulted in her fatality," Murray Police Sgt. Ross Huff said.