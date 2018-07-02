SALT LAKE CITY — Facebook wants to help you avoid spoilers.

The social media network announced during the week it will be testing a new keyword snooze feature to help users avoid seeing spoilers for movies, TV shows and other forms of entertainment.

The new feature will hide any posts with those keywords in the news feed or group pages.

Facebook has already tested the feature among a few users. It’s expected to roll out to more users in the near future.

The option will appear in the drop-down menu of a post. The option will say, “Snooze keywords in this post.”

The post will have to already contain the keyword or phrase you’re trying to mute. It will not allow you to manually enter keywords.

The feature only allows users to mute words for 30 days.

“This could be useful if you do not want to see content from TV shows like ‘Westworld’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ see someone's opinion about a new movie, or read about what happened in a sports game that you recorded,” Forbes reported. “It could also be useful if you want to take a break from politics.”

A Facebook spokesman told TechCrunch the network wants to add a snooze choice to the news feed, which could be an option over the next few weeks.

That option would include a list so you could access it easily.

The spokesman told TechCrunch it would consider adding a permanently mute option in the future “if we’re hearing from people that they want more or less time.”

According to TechCrunch, Facebook would do well to consider permanent muting since it would help cut down on abuse and bullying.

“But when it comes to abuse, permanent muting is something Facebook really should offer,” according to TechCrunch. “Instead, it’s relied on users flagging abuse like racial slurs, and it recently revealed its content moderation guidelines. Some topics that are fine for others could be tough for certain people to see, though, and helping users prevent trauma probably deserves to be prioritized above stopping reality TV spoilers.”