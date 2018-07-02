SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Barack Obama broke his silence about the Democratic Party and the push to replace Republicans during the midterms last Thursday.

Obama knocked Democrats during his 45-minute speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, telling those in attendance Democrats can’t just sit around and mope, according to CNN.

"If what you are doing requires no sacrifice at all, then you can do more," Obama told the tony crowd at a sweeping multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills home. "If you are one of these folks who is watching cable news at your cocktail parties with your friends and you are saying 'civilization is collapsing' and you are nervous and worried, but that is not where you are putting all your time, energy and money, then either you don't actually think civilization is collapsing ... or you are not pushing yourself hard enough and I would push harder."

He added, "Enough moping, this a mope-free zone."

Obama said the 200 donors at the event shouldn’t focus on the celebrity-like qualities of politics.

His speech was, however, preceded by a performance from perennial pop star Christina Aguilera

"We shouldn't expect (politics) to be entertaining all the time — and Christina Aguilera was wonderful — but you don't need to have an amazing singer at every event," he said. "Sometimes you are just in a church basement making phone calls and eating cold pizza."

Obama said he will help Democrats in the more competitive races, according to The Washington Post.

He added that people don’t want a world full of anger and hope.

“The simple message right now is that if people participate and they vote, that this democracy works,” Obama told the crowd. “The majority of the country doesn’t want to see a dog-eat-dog world where everybody is angry all the time.”