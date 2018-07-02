SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox announced Monday the state is reducing the fee for authenticating adoption paperwork used for overseas adoptions from $15 per document to $10 per document.

The change aims to ease some of the financial burden for Utah parents working to complete the often costly and complicated steps to adopt a child from abroad.

“We understand that fees on these documents add up quickly,” Cox said in a statement. “I hope this change will make the process even just a little easier on Utah families.”

Parents looking for more information on the costs for authenticating documents can visit authentications.utah.gov or contact the lieutenant governor’s office at 801-538-1041.