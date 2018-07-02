Hot air balloons rise above Bulldog Field during the America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Monday. Spectators got to watch as approximately 25 balloons were inflated before launching about 6 a.m. Once the balloons were aloft, pilots participated in a hare-and-hound competition, where "hound" balloons try to drop beanbags onto a target laid out by the "hare." The balloons will again fly Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. In addition to the balloon fest, America's Freedom Festival features a host of activities through the Fourth of July including live entertainment, exhibits, demonstrations and food. The festival's Grand Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 960 N. University Ave. and proceed south to 200 South. From there it will turn east to 200 East and then turn north to Center Street and then east to 900 East. The day will wrap up at LaVell Edwards Stadium with the Stadium of Fire featuring OneRepublic and what is being billed as largest stadium fireworks show in the nation. For more information, log on to freedomfestival.org.

