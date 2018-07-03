FULL MEMBERSHIP
The 2018 Ute football team features both the Lou Groza and Ray Guy award winners — something no team in NCAA history has done — thanks to the return of punter Mitch Wishnowsky and placekicker Matt Gay.
How good are they?
The kickers are being called teammates, instead of “little guys over there with clean uniforms.”
BOBBY BALL
Okotoks Dawgs manager Mitch Schmidt became an internet sensation after video showed him hucking chairs onto the baseball field during a game against the Edmonton Prospects.
Some of the lunges were backhand over his head.
This gives an entirely new meaning to the term “getting tossed.”
A FRESH TAKE
Jazz management says one of the benefits of drafting Grayson Allen is that he hates to lose.
“Would you be interested in trading him?” said the Cleveland Browns.
MEAN, NOT CLEAN
Senegal became the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated under the “fair play” tiebreaker rule, which factors in yellow and red cards.
The 1980s' Detroit Pistons are saying, “Fair play? What’s that?”
RESERVE ROLE
Deron Williams told the Salt Lake Tribune he's glad to no longer be public enemy No. 1 in Utah, thanks to Gordon Hayward’s controversial departure last year.
Enes Kanter is thinking: “Rats! I’m still a backup in Utah.”
GO WEST
LeBron James is now “L.A.Bron.”
Which is probably a good thing.
CleBron always sounded awkward.
HEROES, ALL
Speculation is that a trade might still land Kawhi Leonard in L.A.
The Lakers have their sights on having more superheroes than an Avengers movie.
PIECE OF CAKE
Rudy Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year on the eve of his 26th birthday.
To celebrate, he swatted out the candles.
ICED OUT
Days after his team was eliminated from World Cup play, Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson officiated a youth soccer tournament in his hometown of Vestmannaeyjar.
Meanwhile, the American side is scouting out Iceland as a place to lie low until the next World Cup comes around.
NOSING AROUND
Ex-Ute Keith Van Horn, quoting Rick Majerus: “You know, (expletive) Doleac’s dad thinks he knows something about the pick and roll. I told him that it’s actually done with the thumb and forefinger.”
HAIL TO THE …
Bees announcer Steve Klauke on a Cuban player named Victor Victor: “His walk-up song should be the U of Michigan’s fight song.”
THE TRUE PICTURE
"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon: “ESPN’s annual Body Issue comes out this week. While everyone else’s body issues will come out after they read it.”