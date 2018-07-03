FULL MEMBERSHIP

The 2018 Ute football team features both the Lou Groza and Ray Guy award winners — something no team in NCAA history has done — thanks to the return of punter Mitch Wishnowsky and placekicker Matt Gay.

How good are they?

The kickers are being called teammates, instead of “little guys over there with clean uniforms.”

BOBBY BALL

Okotoks Dawgs manager Mitch Schmidt became an internet sensation after video showed him hucking chairs onto the baseball field during a game against the Edmonton Prospects.

Some of the lunges were backhand over his head.

This gives an entirely new meaning to the term “getting tossed.”

Grayson Allen, the Utah Jazz's first-round pick at the NBA draft, is introduced at a press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

A FRESH TAKE

Jazz management says one of the benefits of drafting Grayson Allen is that he hates to lose.

“Would you be interested in trading him?” said the Cleveland Browns.

MEAN, NOT CLEAN

Senegal became the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated under the “fair play” tiebreaker rule, which factors in yellow and red cards.

The 1980s' Detroit Pistons are saying, “Fair play? What’s that?”

AP Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams warms up before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

RESERVE ROLE

Deron Williams told the Salt Lake Tribune he's glad to no longer be public enemy No. 1 in Utah, thanks to Gordon Hayward’s controversial departure last year.

Enes Kanter is thinking: “Rats! I’m still a backup in Utah.”

AP In this June 8, 2018, photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands on the court in the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Cleveland. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert didn't trash James on his way out this time. He promised to retire his jersey. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

GO WEST

LeBron James is now “L.A.Bron.”

Which is probably a good thing.

CleBron always sounded awkward.

HEROES, ALL

Speculation is that a trade might still land Kawhi Leonard in L.A.

The Lakers have their sights on having more superheroes than an Avengers movie.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, poses in the press room with the defensive player of the year award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

PIECE OF CAKE

Rudy Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year on the eve of his 26th birthday.

To celebrate, he swatted out the candles.

ICED OUT

Days after his team was eliminated from World Cup play, Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson officiated a youth soccer tournament in his hometown of Vestmannaeyjar.

Meanwhile, the American side is scouting out Iceland as a place to lie low until the next World Cup comes around.

DNEWS Utah's Keith Van Horn waves to the crowd after accepting the game ball from Monday night's game against Rice where Van Horn became the all-time Utes' basketball scorer. Utah Head coach Rick Majerus reaches to get Van Horn to speak to the crowd before the start of Thursday, Feb. 27, 1997 night's game against UTEP at the Huntsman Center. Chuck Wing/Deseret News

NOSING AROUND

Ex-Ute Keith Van Horn, quoting Rick Majerus: “You know, (expletive) Doleac’s dad thinks he knows something about the pick and roll. I told him that it’s actually done with the thumb and forefinger.”

HAIL TO THE …

Bees announcer Steve Klauke on a Cuban player named Victor Victor: “His walk-up song should be the U of Michigan’s fight song.”

THE TRUE PICTURE

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon: “ESPN’s annual Body Issue comes out this week. While everyone else’s body issues will come out after they read it.”