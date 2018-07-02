PROVO — The thing I like about BYU senior transfer receiver Dylan Collie is he sounds just like his brother Austin. He’s excitable, upbeat, optimistic, a little mercurial and certainly buoyant.

It will be fun having another Collie in BYU’s football program. The last time there was one, magic happened.

Collies have that state of mind that anything is possible.

Dylan is a confident guy. He’s articulate, experienced, a true 1,000-yard receiver, and he’s got swagger.

During BYU’s Media Day, I asked Collie to share his view on the four quarterbacks contending to be the starter, and his toughts on the new Cougar offensive staff.

Ever the politician, fully aware his endorsements could pay dividends, Collie delivered. He’s already going to be a favorite post-game interview request. You can just tell.

His thoughts on the coaches that offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has assembled?

“They are a phenomenal staff with a lot of experience,” said Collie. “It’s hard not to appreciate what they are doing when you see where they’ve been and what they’ve done. The proof will be in the pudding. They’ve strung together very successful careers. When Coach Grimes sits on your couch and looks you in the eye and says you need to be at BYU, it’s hard to turn that away.”

Collie likes the vibe.

“Just the conversations, the excitement and the ability to look at things and say we are going to be successful. We are going to be a good offense, we are going to be a successful team, and we are going to put the defense in a position to where it can be successful as well, gives you confidence in building things up for fall camp. It’s one of the more exciting environments I’ve ever been in.”

As for the quarterbacks, here is what Collie had to say.

On Tanner Mangum: “You look at Tanner Mangum, he’s a guy of experience. He’s played the game for a while. He has played in big games. He knows and I know that he can do it, that he can be a guy who plays the position very, very well. With the help of the staff, we are going to be in a good position for him and any of the other quarterbacks to be successful.”

On Beau Hoge: “I look at Beau Hoge and see someone who is an absolute … I mean, if you want to see someone who is the exact spitting image of Taysom Hill. If you covered up their faces, Taysom and Beau, well, it would be hard to tell them apart. Their body types, their athleticism, their attitude and the kind of swag they carry with a quiet confidence is the same. I mean he’s just a leader and that’s something I’ve really caught onto about him. If he needs something from you he’s going to ask you and he’s going to expect you to do it because he expects it from himself. He’s a phenomenal leader and I can’t wait to see what he does and how this plays out.”

On Joe Critchlow: “He’s a guy I had the opportunity to sit on the sidelines as a Hawaii player and watch him play against us and win. The guy is cool, calm and collected. He has a great ability to look at the big picture. He is brilliant beyond belief, an absolute brainiac and that’s one of the most important facets of becoming a good quarterback. Just being around him and learning from him, his confidence and ability to take control of the huddle, he is a great guy and a great quarterback.”

On Zach Wilson: “You look at the freshman Zach Wilson and the kid has all the confidence in the world. He can play the position of quarterback like anybody at any age. He has a great arm. He understands what kind of ball needs to be in what type of place and he really has what it takes to take control of a team and be a starter very early in his career.

“Each of those guys is a phenomenal quarterback and I know either way, whatever happens, is up to the coaches. I trust them and I know no matter what, who we start at quarterback at Arizona, we are going to win with.”

At such an early stage of his one and only season in a BYU uniform, I asked Collie what he can tell about BYU’s offense without having been in a scrimmage or game. I asked him what could he project about Grimes’ offense right now. Would it be productive?

“Absolutely," he said without hesitation. “You can see that in the chemistry in the weight room. You can see that in the way we’re on the field working out together. It’s going to be a very diverse offense. When you have the ability to take three offensive coordinators and take their minds and experiences and their willingness to learn from one another and apply all the knowledge they have as a unit, it really inspires all of us to be even more of a unit so we can take how they work and sort of put the paint on the picture.”

Collie’s three years playing at Hawaii will be valuable to Fesi Sitake’s receiving corps. He could be a steady influence on and off the field.

Collie has tried many ways to be a leader over the years. He’s settled on one method in particular.

“Yeah, leadership is a funny thing because you can say whatever you want, but it really boils down to how hard you work. I think I’ve really grown in that regard a bit. I was a little bit more vocal, thinking that was the best way to lead, but over time I’ve found that working on yourself every single day and showing progress in your actions is what actually shows that you’ve become a leader.

“To do what’s asked of me, to work my hardest, that’s the best leading I can do," he continued. "Hopefully, people appreciate that because one of the most important aspects of being a leader is being willed to learn from others. The more chances I get to be around these other players in the weight room, the more I learn. If they weren’t all leaders, they wouldn’t be a part of this program. That’s the best part about being at BYU.”

A Collie is back.