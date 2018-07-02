PRICE — The Bureau of Land Management will begin gathering and removing up to 100 wild horses from private lands adjacent to and within the Range Creek Herd Management Area.

In a press statement, the agency said it would to trap the horses by luring them with hay and water. Since wild horses are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity, only essential personnel will be allowed at the site during operations.

The herd management area consists of approximately 55,000 acres of federal, state and private lands 10 miles northeast of Price. The BLM manages the area for up to 125 wild horses, but the current population exceeds 375, a number that may impact the area’s ecological balance.

Horses removed from the range will be transported to the BLM contract facility in Axtell, San Pete County, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and prepared for adoption. For more information on how to adopt a wild horse, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at blm.gov/whb or call 866-468-7826.