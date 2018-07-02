SALT LAKE CITY — An LDS apostle, a former Young Women leader and two church members are featured in a series of videos encouraging people to reach out to help those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The eight videos were released Monday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We know from all the statistics out there that someone in the ward is hurting," Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in one of the videos. "Someone is having suicidal thoughts in your ward. And as we come together as families, as churches, in a community, we can do better than we're doing now."

Elder Renlund goes on to say, "There's an old sectarian notion that suicide is a sin and that someone who commits suicide is banished to hell forever. That is totally false. I believe the vast majority of cases will find that these individuals have lived heroic lives and that that suicide will not be a defining characteristic of their eternities."

In one of four videos featuring him, Elder Renlund gave advice to LDS Church members about helping others.

"What we need to do as a church is to reach out in love and caring for those who have suicidal thoughts, who have attempted suicide, who feel marginalized in any way," he said. "We need to reach out with love and understanding. You do that in concert with health-care professionals, and with ecclesiastical leaders, with friend and family support."

One of the videos featured Princess Shisso, who survived a suicide attempt.

"To call someone who is attempting suicide selfish is really not OK because there are other things that they are struggling with," Shisso said. "They didn’t wake up one morning and say, 'Oh, I want to attempt suicide.' No, it’s a state of being. Just because we can’t see what someone is thinking or going through doesn’t mean that they don’t need help. To someone who is struggling, I would definitely say, 'Please reach out.' There’s always someone there who is willing to listen."

Another video featured the father of a college student who died by suicide. Two other videos include comments from Sister Carol F. McConkie, who served in the Young Women general presidency of the church until April 2018.