MILLCREEK — Statistics show more pets run away on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, and Salt Lake County Animal Services is offering pet owners a few tips to keep their furry friends safe during fireworks season.

• Take dogs for walks early in the day before the fireworks start going off.

• Don’t take pets to fireworks shows.

• Give pets a safe place to retreat to, such as a crate or bed, and check on them every few hours.

• Turn on the radio and play soft music to try and distract pets from the sounds of the fireworks.

• Keep pets indoors, lower the blinds and close windows. When scared, dogs and cats can break through screens or windows to escape their home.

• Make sure pets are microchipped and the contact information on the microchip is up to date. If pets aren’t microchipped be sure to put a collar and ID tag on them.

If you find a lost pet, contact Animal Control Dispatch at 801-743-7045 to have an officer come get the animal. Lost pets can also be taken to Salt Lake County Animal Services, 511 W. 3900 South. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Animal Services is closed Sundays and will be closed July 4 and July 24.