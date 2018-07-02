WEST VALLEY CITY — A former third-grade teacher accused of sexually abusing one of his students now faces a federal indictment.

If convicted on his federal charge of production of child pornography, Kyle Hill, 32, of Provo, could be sentenced to a minimum-mandatory term of 15 years in federal prison, and could receive up to 30 years.

Last month, Hill was ordered to stand trial in state court on a charge of aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned in that case on July 20.

Hill, who was a teacher at Endeavor Hall Charter School, 2614 Decker Lake Lane in West Valley City, is accused of pulling a 9-year-old boy aside during recess and taking inappropriate pictures of him, according to charging documents.

He would "ask him what color his underwear was and (the boy) would show his underwear to Hill. On numerous occasions, Hill would keep him in the classroom while the rest of the class was at recess and ask him to take off his clothes for pictures in his underwear and while naked," the charges state.

The boy was allegedly abused in September and December of 2017. Police said Hill would give the boy extra candy or "class money" for answering "yes and no" questions he gave him.