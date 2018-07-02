CEDAR CITY — For its 57th season, which kicked off June 28 and runs through Oct. 13, the Utah Shakespeare Festival has united a diverse lineup of plays — with settings ranging from aristocratic England to rural Georgia — under the overarching theme of tolerance.

About a week before the festival started, “an unfortunate set of circumstances,” according to Artistic Director Brian Vaughn, put the Utah Shakespeare Festival in the unique situation of proving its dedication to that theme offstage.

A news release sent Friday, June 22, referenced “culturally insensitive communications issued by the guest director/creator of 'Pearl’s in the House' regarding casting,” leading the festival to announce it would be removing the play about African-American actress, singer and civil rights activist Pearl Bailey from its lineup.

“Our 2018 season is thematically based on ideas of the adverse effects of intolerance in our culture,” Executive Producer Frank Mack said in the release. “The offensive communications that led us to cancel this production are completely contrary to these values and the artistic objectives we are pursuing this season."

According to The Spectrum & Daily News in St. George and St. George News, the “offensive communications” came in the form of emails sent by “Pearl’s in the House” director and playwright Art Manke regarding casting for what would have been the play’s world premiere at the festival. As the Deseret News previously reported, "Pearl's in the House" was workshopped at the festival last year as part of its Words Cubed program.

While Vaughn did not share the contents of the emails with the Deseret News, he stood fast by festival organizers' decision to remove the play at the last minute from the lineup. All mention of Manke and the play have been removed from the festival’s website and 2018 playbill.

Vaughn is currently playing the villainous role of Iago in William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” but between performances told the Deseret News he and other festival organizers made the decision to cancel the play “relatively fast,” around the same time the communication came to the festival’s attention.

“I was deeply upset for all … the artists that worked on the production; however, I thought it was the right decision moving forward in line with what we feel are our values for the organization,” he said. “It wasn’t just the director of the piece, it was the originator of the piece and we didn’t condone the (correspondence) that was happening with him. That’s why we decided to cancel the particular production.”

Vaughn, who said he knows Manke personally, said the decision to cancel the play came just before cast members arrived in Cedar City to begin rehearsal. He added that the festival will pay the contracts of those involved in the production, who he called “a great group of artists.”

In place of “Pearl’s in the House,” which was scheduled to debut in August and run through Oct. 13, the festival will hold additional performances of “An Iliad.”

“Building a show from scratch … would’ve been more costly, to be quite honest,” Vaughn said. “We had this particular production in play already, and what's great about 'An Iliad' is that it’s transferable. You can move it to many different venues because of its size and scale and we thought that that would be an easy way to plug that into those existing slots.”

Vaughn, who will perform as the Poet in “An Iliad,” is one of only two cast members in the production. After its initial run at the Randall L. Jones Theatre, the production will then move to the significantly smaller Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre to fill slots previously reserved for “Pearl’s in the House.” While additional performances means additional work for the artistic director, Vaughn said he’s up to the challenge.

“I think ('An Iliad') a very intriguing piece and I’m excited for people to see it,” he said. “Obviously it means a little more work for me, but that’s OK because I think the piece means something and is worth looking at. I also think it’ll be great for audiences to see it (in different venues). It’ll be a more intimate experience. “

Vaughn said the festival’s decision to cancel “Pearl’s in the House” wasn’t made lightly but does exhibit the festival “standing up for (their) values and mission as an organization.”

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances and we’re moving on," he said. "I think it was the right decision for the organization and I’m eager for audiences to come take part of the existing season that we have in play right now because they’re great plays and great productions (with) great people.

"This is a little blip on the radar … but we want to move forward," Vaughn continued. “It’s about people coming together, artists coming together. It’s about community, it’s about people from all walks of life and celebrating all of that — their craft, their passion, their hearts and making that flow out into an audience experience.”