SALT LAKE CITY — Roseanne Barr may return to television sooner than you think.

Barr said in a recent interview that she has received plenty of offers to return to television following ABC’s decision to cancel her show “Roseanne” back in May.

"Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things, and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV, and I might do it," she said in an interview with Rabbi Schmuley Boteach, according to Fox News. "But we’ll see."

Barr said she didn’t ask for money when she signed her character’s rights over to ABC.

The decision allowed ABC to create a new spinoff show called “The Conners,” which will air later this fall without Barr and her star character, Roseanne.

“I didn’t ask to be paid off,” she said, according to Uproxx. “I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away … because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”

Barr said her Jewish faith helped her get through the decision.

"I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance," she said. "Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you knowing what you’ve done wrong, and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing, and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews."

Barr wanted to step away, hoping to let the show continue for her cast and crew members, according to The Washington Post.

She said she’s working to distance herself from the racist tweets that led to ABC canceling “Roseanne” earlier this year.

“I was very upset about hurting things that I care about and hurting people that I care about,” she said. “Specifically, the little girl who played my granddaughter. She is African-American, and she loved me and I loved her.”

She continued, “I did not want her, I did not want her to not have a job because she’s great. I did not want her to think badly of Jewish people, and me specifically. I wanted Jayden, specifically, to have her job. Because I love her. I did not what her to suffer because of me.”

Barr previously spoke with Boteach about “Roseanne” in her first public interview since the controversy occurred, according to the Deseret News.

Barr apologized deeply for her racist tweets against former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, in which she called her an “ape.”

"I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong. I'm going to accept what the consequences are,' and I do, and I have," Barr said. "But they don't ever stop. They don't accept my apology, or explanation. And I've made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it's just horrible. It's horrible."