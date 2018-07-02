TOOELE — Tooele police believe a shooting that critically injured a 14-year-old boy on Sunday was self-inflicted.

The shooting appears to be an accident, said Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. But in order to confirm it wasn't an intentional self-inflicted wound, he said police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who investigators believe was with the teen when the incident occurred.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck at 684 American Way. The teen and Dylan Aragon, 19, were in a bedroom together, Hansen said. There were "numerous" other people in the house but they did not witness the shooting. Neither the teen nor Aragon live at the home, he said.

The boy, who was reported to be stable at a local hospital Monday, has been unable to talk to investigators.

Aragon is currently homeless, Hansen said. Anyone with information on him can call police at (435) 882-8900.