SALT LAKE CITY — Recent wildfire across California have turned the sky orange, according to a slew of new photos from the Golden State.

Wildfires have raged through northern California counties over the last week. The smoke from the fires has drifted down to San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

Several Twitter accounts shared videos of the orange sky, which came as a result of clouds and light fog ahead of the sun overshadowing the area.

"Ash can be found on cars that were out overnight in San Francisco," J.R. Stone, a journalist with CNN affiliate KRON, tweeted. "It is also yellow out."

Ash can be found on cars that were out overnight in San Francisco. It is also yellow out and everyone is coughing. #yolo #lake @kron4news pic.twitter.com/m29tcuXBjn — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) July 1, 2018

In Alameda looking toward San Francisco. Normally you can see the city. That’s smoke. Ash falling on everything. pic.twitter.com/MMzaznuekJ — Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) July 1, 2018

Fires in Northern California turned the skies above San Francisco orange. https://t.co/IYWerJGNzv — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 1, 2018

The fires have blazed through more than 36,000 acres of land, according to Quartz. Right now, fires in Lake County are at 73 percent containment.

Similarly, fires began on Saturday afternoon in Yolo County, spreading across 32,000 acres of land into both Lake and Napa counties, CNN reported. Only 2 percent of those fires have been contained.

The smoke from the Yolo fires has drifted toward San Francisco.

Mandatory evacuations and road closures are in effect in those areas. The Cal Fire Department told CNN that 116 structures are in dangers.

Utah has had to deal with its own range of wildfires. According to the Deseret News, the Dollar Ridge Fire grew to about 6,600 acres by Sunday night, burning across public and private lands. The fire remained 0 percent contained into Sunday night. Ten structures, including cabins, remained under threat.