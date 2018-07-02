PROVO — Bun Yom, 58, remembers feeling powerless as he and his family were forced to leave their hometown and march into the Cambodia jungle in April 1975. It was the start of a genocide carried out by the Khmer Rouge regime that would eventually leave an estimated 3 million dead.

“We left everything: our house, our vehicles, pots and pans, everything. We just walked barefoot,” Yom said. “I saw some people who turned around on the road, and the Khmer Rouge shot them right there.”

But as Yom, dressed in a tuxedo, stood to address a crowd of hundreds of people at the Freedom Festival Awards gala Saturday at the Utah Valley Convention Center, he was the opposite of powerless. From the podium, Yom passionately implored the audience to “come together and help each other.”

Erica Evans Freedom Award honoree, Retired Lt. Col. H. Grant Keeler, stands on June 30, 2018, as the audience sings "Happy Birthday" to celebrate his 100th birthday, which was earlier this month.

Yom was one of six individuals honored at the gala for exceptional efforts in the pursuit of freedom. The other honorees included retired Lt. Col. H. Grant Keeler, a WWII veteran who turned 100 in June, Jiyeon Song and her husband Donghyun Kim, who risked their lives to escape from North Korea, and Josh and Thamy Holt, who were unjustly imprisoned for two years in Venezuela before being released in May.

According to Vicki Garbutt, vice president of the Freedom Festival’s executive board, the purpose of the 33rd annual awards event is to help people appreciate freedom. It fulfils the “honor” part of the festival’s mission to “celebrate, teach, honor and strengthen traditional American values of God, family, freedom and country.”

“It’s wonderful to talk about freedom as a concept, but it's great when you can see it in the lives of people who have had to fight for it,” Garbutt said.

Yom, who now lives in Ellensburg, Washington, survived 2 1/2 years of brutal forced labor in what are known as the Cambodian “Killing Fields.”

Erica Evans Former KSL news anchor, Bruce Lindsay, acts as the master of ceremonies at the Freedom Festival Awards Gala on June 30, 2018.

“I saw a lot of people die. They couldn’t bury all the people who died. Thousands and thousands,” said Yom, who recalls clearing a field of dead bodies in order to plant rice.

But what truly makes Yom remarkable is not that he suffered, said Garbutt, but what he did after he escaped the Killing Fields. Yom joined the Cambodian Freedom Fighters and spent the following years rescuing thousands of his countrymen from the Khmer Rouge.

It’s this spirit of service that also set Lt. Col. Keeler apart for the award.

Keeler, who currently lives in Layton, was a pilot in the Army Air Corps during WWII. In 1944, the B-17 bomber he was flying was shot down over Germany, and he spent six months as a prisoner of war. But even after that experience, Keeler never stopped serving his country. Keeler participated in the Berlin airlift, later served as a commander of a forward air controllers unit in the Vietnam War, and eventually retired as lieutenant colonel in 1971.

Keeler, who still reads and exercises daily, continued to volunteer at the Hill Air Force Base pharmacy until he was 99.

Erica Evans Honorees at the Freedom Awards gala received a hand-sculpted crystal eagle award, on June 30, 2018.

“Accepting the Freedom award makes me feel very humble. To even be put with that group of people is almost beyond my understanding,” said Keeler in a video clip played at the event.

Festival organizers contacted Donghyun Kim and Jiyeon Song after reading a Deseret News article which described the couple’s escape from North Korea, and their journey to learn about God after growing up in a country where religion is strictly forbidden.

Song, who now lives in Provo with her husband and infant son, expressed her desire to tell others the truth about conditions in North Korea, in order to help others.

“There are still so many people there suffering. Their cries are trapped in the darkness of North Korea,” said Song.

Erica Evans Freedom Award honoree, Bun Yom, who survived genocide in Cambodia, stands to receive a gift at the 33rd annual gala, on June 30, 2018.

Josh Holt, from Riverton, and his wife Thamy were the last to be selected for this year’s Freedom Festival award because they were released from prison in Venezuela just last month.

After being detained for two years on what on what U.S. officials say were false weapons charges, the Holts were unexpectedly released after a meeting between U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

"True happiness doesn't come with what you have. It doesn't come with the place you're living at," said Josh Holt. "True happiness comes from what you make of it, from the people who are surrounding you. That's something we were able to take out of this experience."