SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 2.

Crowds expected at Utah campgrounds

A lot of people have begun camping at public lands across the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

Visitation is up at public lands, including national and state parks, as well as any Bureau of Land Management desert areas.

In fact, the Uinta-Cache National Forest has seen 10.7 million people camping there annually, which is 20 percent higher than five years ago.

"We have seen the impacts of the tremendous visitor use that we get on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest," said Dave Whittekiend, forest supervisor.

The University of Utah receives $5 million to help heart patients

The University of Utah has received a $5 million grant to help research and develop a number of tools that could help those with heart problems find treatments, according to the Deseret News.

The grant could specifically help those with atrial fibrillation, a common heart condition.

The American Heart Association and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute gave the U. the grant. The Mayo Clinic will help with the research, which aims to “help more patients feel invested in their arduous journey through atrial fibrillation treatment, and become more committed to following through on the demanding treatments required,” according to the Deseret News.

"If you feel like it's your decision, you're more likely to follow through on it," Dr. Angie Fagerlin, who chairs population health sciences at the University of Utah Health, told the Deseret News. "That's the whole point of shared decision-making. … The doctors and the patient both agree and were involved."

LeBron James signs with Los Angeles Lakers

The King is heading to Los Angeles.

LeBron James announced Sunday afternoon that he will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers, The Associated Press reported.

James signed a four-year, $154 million contract.

“The game's best all-around player and biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James,” according to the AP.

James previously left the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heart. He spent four seasons there before returning to the Cavaliers.

Mexico chooses next president

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was elected president of Mexico on Sunday.

Obrador won in a landslide victory, which “upended the nation’s political establishment and handed him a sweeping mandate to reshape the country,” according to The New York Times.

This is the first time a leftist leader has been elected to the country in decades.

“The outcome represents a clear rejection of the status quo in the nation, which for the last quarter century has been defined by a centrist vision and an embrace of globalization that many Mexicans feel has not served them,” according to The New York Times.

