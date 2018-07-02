Eric Weddle's success in the NFL is clear by virtue of his career numbers: 11 NFL seasons, 1,002 tackles, 29 interceptions, 92 pass deflections, five Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro citations.
Recently, the former Utah safety said he is still "proving them wrong" in response to a Twitter user posting an old scouting report that suggested he wouldn't find success in the NFL.
Weddle's response: "The experts said back in the day..... still proving them wrong."
Nathan Beaucage of Ravens Wire attributed the scouting report to SB Nation's Block U and said the biggest knock on Weddle in that report was his lack of size — Weddle stands 5-foot-11.
"Though it wasn’t a hot take at the time over a decade ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find any present-day football fan still willing to characterize Weddle as a mere 'serviceable back,'" Beaucage wrote.
Utah fans also shared their support for the man and player that Weddle has become.
Key to playoff contention
ESPN broke down five players who will be the most important for each NFL team to make the playoffs in 2018, and a Ute, a Cougar and an Aggie all made the list.
For the Washington Redskins, former Utah quarterback Alex Smith tops the list: "Smith has only won twice in the playoffs, but he has started a postseason game in five of the past seven seasons. Smith’s teams have a 69-31-1 record since 2011 with him starting. Only Tom Brady has more wins over that span. Smith needs good players around him to win, but he’s shown that when he has that he’ll succeed — at least in the regular season," wrote John Keim.
For the Detroit Lions, former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is listed: "When Ansah is healthy, he's one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL and a game-changer for Detroit's defense. The if-he's-healthy part has been the problem for the Lions," wrote Michael Rothstein.
For the Seattle Seahawks, former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner is vital: "By virtue of his position, he always has been the quarterback of Seattle's defense, so to speak. Chancellor had long been the vocal leader of that group, but his departure means Wagner will take on more of that responsibility," wrote Brady Henderson.
And finally ...
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacted to the news of LeBron James agreeing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers by requesting new fans of the team to fill out a questionaire on when they became Lakers fans.