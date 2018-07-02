SALT LAKE CITY — Since free agency officially opened on July 1, the news of LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George staying in Oklahoma City have dominated headlines.

However, the Utah Jazz are quietly making moves, too. Numerous reports have surfaced within the organization.

Thabo Sefolosha confirmed via Twitter that the team has guaranteed his $5.2 million contract for next season.

“Glad to b back with the @utahjazz for next season ! Let’s make it memorable,” Sefolosha posted.

Glad to b back with the @utahjazz for next season ! Let’s make it memorable 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #TakeNote — Thabo Sefolosha (@ThaboSefolosha) July 2, 2018

Sefolosha continues to recover from right knee surgery to repair his torn MCL. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 38 games for Utah last season, but more importantly was a valued locker room presence who also played a role in the development of Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Now the Jazz are reportedly waiting on a decision from unrestricted free agent Derrick Favors. Reports of Jazz brass meeting with Favors in Atlanta for three hours on Sunday have surfaced, and he is expected to make a decision today.

“3 hrs,” Favors tweeted at 11:06 p.m. on July 1.

3 hrs 😉 — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) July 2, 2018

Favors has spent the past seven-plus seasons in Utah and has a great rapport with his teammates and the area.