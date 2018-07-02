The landscape of the NBA completely changed Sunday night when LeBron James announced he would sign a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Most notably, James’ move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers means the already ridiculously strong Western Conference gets even stronger with the addition of the best player in the world.

This obviously has bearing on the Utah Jazz. Having made the second round of the playoffs last season, the Jazz have thus far indicated by their lack of movement in free agency that they plan on essentially standing pat for the 2018-19 season in terms of the way the roster is constructed (this, of course, could change in an instant should a deal come along that team management wants to pull the trigger on).

Even if Los Angeles doesn’t land San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard in a trade as has been reported the club is looking to do, it stands to reason that the Lakers will be in contention for a playoff berth next season with James aboard after they finished 11th in the West last season, seven games out of the playoffs.

If the Lakers can acquire Leonard, assuming he is healthy next season (he played in just nine games during 2017-18 because of a quad injury), they’ll put themselves in position to compete for a top four seed in the West and homecourt advantage.

Last season, the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder were the four teams to earn homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, with Utah finishing fifth (the Jazz tied the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans with a 48-34 record).

Which team might get bumped from homecourt or even the playoffs altogether by Los Angeles? Obviously, it’s too early to make any super bold predictions because there is still a ways to go in the free agency process, and trades could happen at any time.

That being said, some of the teams that finished around Utah in the standings last season have already had roster changes early in free agency that will likely alter their outlooks for next season, for better or worse. Already, NBA TV analyst and former player Steve Smith predicted Sunday night that the Jazz and Pelicans could be on the outside looking in at the playoffs next year.

Here’s a look at the roster changes each of the teams besides Utah that made the playoffs last season have undergone just over a day into the free agency process.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The Warriors resigned Kevin Durant to a reported two-year deal, with a player option on the second year, while center JaVale McGee agreed to a deal with the Lakers after the James news broke. That’s a loss, but nothing that should shake the dynasty.

HOUSTON ROCKETS

The Rockets have been hit the hardest of any West playoff team thus far, as defensive ace Trevor Ariza agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Houston did agree to a four-year deal with Chris Paul, so a Rockets team that was a win away from the NBA Finals should still be elite, but it’ll be interesting to see how they make up for the loss of Ariza.

They’ll also need to fend off interest in up-and-coming center Clint Capela, although he’s a restricted free agent so Houston will be able to match any offer he gets from another team (and they’ll surely do so).

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The Blazers have lost big man Ed Davis to the Brooklyn Nets and signed guard Nik Stauskas. Those aren’t huge moves, although losing Davis inside is probably negative overall for a team that needs to get better inside.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Oklahoma City is certainly an interesting team. After a year of talks that Paul George would leave the Thunder this summer and join the Lakers, he announced Saturday night that he’s staying put. On one hand, it marks a big win that the small-market franchise was able to convince a star player to stay, but on the other hand, Oklahoma City has committed major money to a group that lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Jazz last year.

Can they get better next season?

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Thus far, New Orleans has only made a minor move in signing likely backup point guard Elfrid Payton. The big deal still hangs in the balance for the Pelicans, as center DeMarcus Cousins has to decide where he’ll end up, with the Lakers being reported as a real possibility (although that diminished greatly on Sunday night as L.A. signed McGee, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope).

Losing Cousins would certainly be a huge hit for New Orleans moving forward.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Obviously, much of their fate rests on what happens with Leonard, who has reportedly asked to be traded, with the Lakers being his preferred destination. San Antonio would certainly enter a rebuilding phase to a significant degree if it trades Leonard.

In the meantime, the Spurs resigned Rudy Gay and also signed Marco Belinelli, two solid role players.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The Minnesota Timberwolves was the last team to make the playoffs in the West last season. The only move they’ve made thus far is re-signing Derrick Rose.

Again, it’s still early in free agency, so there’s still plenty of time for Utah to make moves if management sees an opportunity to do so. That being said, the squad would still have to be considered among the best in the Western Conference next season if it stays essentially as it is.

The moves made by other teams simply shape the competition the Jazz will have as they try to build a championship contender.