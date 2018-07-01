TOOELE — Police are investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old boy that left him critically injured.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting at 684 American Way, Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said.

The neighbor reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the injured teenager come outside, Hansen said. The boy suffered critical injuries and lost consciousness as he was being taken from the scene by ambulance, but his condition later stabilized at a hospital, according to the sergeant.

Hansen declined to rule out any possible explanations for the shooting, saying several people were inside the home at the time and police had to track them down to interview.

"The scene was kind of chaotic," Hansen said, and some who were there at the time of the shooting "didn't necessarily stick around."

No other details were available.

— Ben Lockhart