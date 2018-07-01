STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — As many as seven cabins are threatened by a wildfire that ignited Sunday afternoon a few miles from Strawberry Reservoir, officials said.

The Dollar Ridge Fire started about 4.5 miles southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and had grown to about 2,500 acres as of 7 p.m. Sunday, burning a mix of private and public land, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the Utah Division of Forest, Fire and State Lands. It was 0 percent contained at that time.

A total of 10 structures were under threat, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Responding fire crews used Aspen Grove Marina as their command post Sunday.

