SANTAQUIN, Utah County — A 17-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered when the driver of a vehicle fleeing police collided with her car a short distance off I-15 Saturday evening, authorities say.

The crash occurred in the intersection of the southbound I-15 off ramp and Main Street in Santaquin, after which the teenager was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The girl, identified as Rita M. Dolph, of Santaquin, died from her injuries Sunday morning.

Dolph was traveling eastbound through the intersection at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old boy who was in a stolen Dodge truck was fleeing Utah County sheriff's deputies and was exiting the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The boy was also injured and taken to a hospital. He was later brooked into the Slate Canyon Youth Detention Center for investigations of vehicle theft, failure to respond to the command of police, possession of stolen property, as well as a handful of traffic violations, including failing to stop at a red light and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police will consider recommending additional charges to prosecutors "as evidence is processed," the Utah Highway Patrol said in a release.

About 8:50 p.m. Saturday, the Utah Highway Patrol was notified that a sheriff's deputy was pursuing the driver of a stolen truck on southbound I-15 in Payson, a few miles north of Santaquin. The crash occurred a short time later. The truck had allegedly been stolen out of Payson.

At some point prior to the sheriff deputy's pursuit, Salem police had also chased the vehicle, but ended their chase, the Utah Highway Patrol said. It wasn't clear Sunday precisely why the first chase was initially called off or why the pursuit was later re-initiated.