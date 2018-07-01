NORTH SALT LAKE — A 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool Sunday, but showed encouraging signs as she was about to be rushed to the hospital, authorities said.

About 4:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were alerted to a possible drowning at a swimming pool at the Camelot mobile home park at 655 N. Highway 89 in North Salt Lake, said South Davis Metro Fire Chief Jeff Bassett.

The girl's parents had retrieved her from the pool and given her "rescue breathing" by the time emergency crews arrived on scene, Bassett said.

"By the time our crews did an assessment and put the child in the ambulance, the child was responsive and screaming, which are all good indications," he said.

The girl was taken to Primary Children's Hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately known.

Bassett warned that it "takes just a few seconds" for a child to begin to drown, meaning constant monitoring around water is necessary.

"The best recommendation that we give out is for someone to always have a responsibility to watch the pool and to be a monitor," he said.

— Ben Lockhart