Utah’s Zac Blair had a chance to make a big jump up the PGA Tour’s FedEx standings with a strong finish at the Quicken Loans National golf tournament Sunday, but the Ogden native struggled in the middle of his round and plummeted down the leaderboard.

The former BYU golfer fell from a tie for third place clear back to a tie for 27th place after shooting a 7-over-par 77. That left him at 4-under-par 276, 17 shots behind winner Francesco Molinari, who was only two shots ahead of Blair at the start of the day.

Blair, who only has conditional status on the PGA Tour this season, was hoping to take a giant step toward exempt status with a strong finish this week. Blair needs to finish in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings to regain the exempt status he had the previous three years.

After starting the day in 179th place in the FedEx standings, Blair earned just 30 points to move up just six spots in the standings to 173rd place. His playing partner, Ryan Armour, who he was tied with at the start of the day, earned 300 points for finishing second.

Blair started off decently with six straight pars and was still within shouting distance of eventual winner Molinari, but back-to-back bogeys at holes 7 and 8 dropped him back.

Then after making bogey at No. 11, disaster struck at the par-4 11th hole where he ended up with a triple-bogey 7 to drop him to 6-over for the day. Blair had hit his drive into the right rough, then hit into the rough short and left of the green. After hitting over the green, it took Blair four more shots to get in the hole.

Then he bogeyed No. 15 before parring in, including a 25-footer at the final hole. Blair, who had shot 67-66-66 the first three days, didn’t make a single birdie on the day.