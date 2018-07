A biker enjoys the seasonable July 1 temperatures as he rides the causeway to Antelope Island on Sunday. The two-day respite from last week's 90-degree days will come to an end, according to KSL-TV 5 meteorologists, who forecast hotter weather in the upcoming week. A few clouds will develop Monday night into Tuesday, other than that, low to mid-90s at the beginning of the week will become upper 90s and around triple digits for the second half of the week.