MURRAY — An elderly woman died Sunday after her husband accidentally struck her with a car at the couple's home, police said.

The couple, in their late 90s, were returning home from church early Sunday afternoon on South La Salle Drive when the man unintentionally drove into his wife, said Murray Police Sgt. Ross Huff.

"The (wife) got out of the vehicle to open the garage door," Huff said. "It appears that (the husband) mistakenly hit the gas and carried her through and into the back of the garage, which resulted in her fatality."

No names were immediately released. A son arrived at the home shortly after the accident occurred, Huff said.

"There's been friends and family members over, expressing their grief and concern," Huff said.

— Ben Lockhart