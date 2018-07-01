SALT LAKE CITY — After an hour-long set of jokes, comedian Kevin Hartallowed fans to pull out their cellphones following the conclusion of The Irresponsible Tour Saturday night.

With Vivint Arena glowing from the devices, Hart chose to acknowledge some of the special guests sitting near the stage.

“Shouts-out to the Utah Jazz, I see you Donovan,” Hart told the roaring crowd. “Shouts out to your boys. Amazing season!”

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell may have been the most popular guy in the crowd, but he enjoyed the show with his teammates Royce O’Neale and new additions Grayson Allen and Trey Lewis.

“It was hilarious, that was so funny,” Allen said. “I saw him live in Jacksonville one year, so that was my second time seeing him live … he’s hilarious. It’s way better live than on Netflix.”

Man, I must admit. I was rolling at @KevinHart4real’s #IrresponsibleTour in SLC and he ended with a shout-out to Donovan Mitchell and his Utah Jazz teammates Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen who were sitting close to the stage. Great show. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5XPiNLgY9J — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 1, 2018

The very next morning the guys were right back in the gym on a Sunday for Summer League practice. Once the session ended, Mitchell was spotted assisting with on-court drills for Lewis, his former Louisville teammate.

“Me and Don’s connection goes way back and we just picked off right where we left off,” Lewis said.

Lewis and Mitchell first met during the 2015-16 season at Louisville when young “Spida” was just a freshman and Lewis transferred into the program for his senior season from Cleveland State.

After spending the past season overseas in Germany and France, Lewis was ecstatic to learn that he would join the Utah Jazz Summer League team roster in the same market where his friend has established himself as a rising star around the league.

“I give him stuff all the time about that because he came in as a freshman while I was a senior at Louisville,” Lewis said, laughing. “I was the guy showing him the ropes and now he’s teaching me drills in here, so it’s always funny how life works and how things come around, so it’s awesome.

“I think he’s grown up a lot,” he added. “I talk to him about that a lot, like ‘you’re a real man.’ I see him, how he carries himself, conducts himself, as a true professional.”

Donovan Mitchell is assisting with drills for his former Louisville teammate Trey Lewis during the Jazz summer league practice. pic.twitter.com/CtmSyYP3CT — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 1, 2018

Lewis was first invited to the Jazz’s fourth annual free agent mini-campon June 8-9 at Zions Bank Basketball Campus, then got the call to join the franchise for Summer League action after the draft.

His goal now is to play well in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League from July 2, 3 and 5, then during the NBA Summer League, which starts July 6 in Las Vegas, to hopefully earn an invite to an NBA training camp.

“That’s definitely my goal coming in here,” Lewis said. “I’m taking it day by day, step by step. I’m not looking too far ahead, I just want to be the best I can be today and do the same tomorrow, but that’s definitely the goal, to get invited to a training camp next, and we’ll go from there.”