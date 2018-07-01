ENOCH, Iron County — A fatal heart attack caused the driver of a pickup truck to crash into a church Sunday in southern Utah, police reported.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a man from Yucaipa, California, was driving southbound on I-15 about 7 a.m. when his truck veered off the freeway to the right, went through a fence, continued across a parking lot and crashed into the side of Valley Bible Church in Enoch.

The driver died at the scene despite attempts to revive him using a defibrillator and attempting CPR, police said. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jacob Cox said investigators believe the man died due to his heart attack, rather than from the crash.

Nobody was inside the Valley Bible Church, 4780 N. Highway 91, according to Cox.

The man's wife and daughter were also inside the truck, and were not injured. His name and age were not immediately released.

A large fifth-wheel trailer being pulled by the truck became detached upon impact with the fence, police said.

— Ben Lockhart