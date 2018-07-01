Over the last five matches, it’s safe to say that the Columbus Crew has had its troubles, going 0-3-2. However, as Real Salt Lake took to the pitch in Columbus Saturday evening, the Crew looked nothing like a loser over the last month. The Crew scored two goals in the first 23 minutes, and Real never recovered in a 2-1 loss. Albert Rusnák netted the away team's only goal in the 74th minute. It was the first win for the Crew since May 19th.

Nick Rimando (5) — Rimando guessed wrong on Gyasi Zardes' penalty kick in the 6th minute and Eduardo Sosa got behind the defense for a 23rd-minute goal. A 49th-minute save was the best Rimando could do on this night.

Danilo Acosta (4.5) — A push in the back was costly for Acosta in the fourth minute, which led to Zardes' successful penalty kick. It set the tone early for Columbus, and Real could never recover.

Justen Glad (5) — Glad got pulled out wide in the 23rd minute, leaving room for Sosa to capitalize on free space. The back line's communication continued in a lackluster way, as Real now finds itself -11 in goal differential (tied for worst in the Western Conference).

Marcelo Silva (4.5) — Silva hasn't looked to form at this point in the season, and with David Horst out with a torn Achilles, there isn't a lot of help down the stretch. As the oldest member on the back line, Silva needs to anchor better defensive showings, especially on the road.

Brooks Lennon (6) — Arguably, Lennon had the best performance of the night on the back line. He was able to work his way back and forth along the pitch, creating opportunities for his teammates while getting back on defense. However, he may have to stay back on the defensive end more than coach Mike Petke and staff would like, with such as poor defensive effort early on.

Stephen Sunday (6.5) — The midfield was excellent against the Crew, and Sunny was a big part of the success. Even with a 45th-minute yellow card, Sunny and RSL were able to control possession for almost 60 percent of the time.

Kyle Beckerman (6.5) — Beckerman also received a 57th-minute yellow card, but Sunny and Beckerman created a solid midfield. With Damir Kreilach moving up to play forward, RSL didn't skip a beat in the center of the pitch.

Sebastian Saucedo (5) — Bofo really struggled in the attacking third. With his creativity stymied, he only got off one shot.

Albert Rusnák (8) — What more is there to say about Rusnák? Well, how about five shot attempts, resulting in the team's only goal? When Rusnák is offensive-minded, the team is at its best. Now, others have to follow suit.

Jefferson Savarino (6.5) — Quietly, Savarino had a solid performance. His 14th-minute try nearly leveled the match early, but Crew goalkeeper Jon Kempin sniffed it out. Unfortunately, Savarino only had one shot attempt, and the team needs to find more looks for him in space.

Damir Kreilach (5) — Coach Petke moved Kreilach to the top of the attacking third, as the team still searches for answers. With Kreilach not attempting a shot and barely contributing on a creative level, it was not the answer for Real.

Substitutes:

Joao Plata (7) — Plata subbed in for Sebastian Saucedo in the 61st minute, and it paid major dividends. On Rusnák's goal, Plata set him up perfectly for a beautiful assist. Maybe Plata's success in this match will get him back to the starting lineup quicker.

Corey Baird (5) — In the 68th minute, Baird entered the match for Kreilach. Unfortunately, he wasn't much better, accounting for zero shot attempts.

Luis Silva (N/A) — Silva was the last substitute, in the 86th minute, for Brooks Lennon.