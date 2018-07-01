ASSOCIATED PRESS
National Basketball Association's Players Union director Billy Hunter, left, and Miami Heat's Alonzo Mourning, right, flank Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz as Malone speaks out during the NBA labor talks in New York Thursday, Aug. 6, 1998. As the summer winds along and the NBA lockout drags on with no end in sight, signs are starting to emerge that this impasse could become as divisive and harmful as the 1994-95 baseball strike. (AP Photo/Gino Domenico)
Unable to successfully negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with its players, the NBA opted to lock its doors until a deal was reached.
The lockout shortened the season to 50 games per team.
The condensed season might have made it tougher for a veteran team like the Utah Jazz to stay fresh for another chance at the title.
