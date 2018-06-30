"ARMED WITH RIGHTEOUSNESS: Winning Your Battles with Satan," by Steven A. Cramer, Cedar Fort, $19.99, 320 pages (nf)

According to his biography, Steven A Cramer, a pseudonym of an author from Utah who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has "spent a large portion of his life locked in patterns of sin that denied him the spiritual blessings he sincerely desired." As a result of his life experience in overcoming these sins and fighting against the temptations of the adversary, Cramer has produced a series of books to help others understand the adversary's tactics as well as the enabling power and strength that is available through Jesus Christ.

"Armed with Righteousness: Winning Your Battles with Satan" was originally published in 1992 under the title "Putting on the Armor of God." This new and updated version of Cramer's earlier work includes a new chapter on family history and temple work. This particular chapter discusses the vital role and influence that family history and temple work can have on our lives, as well as the strength it can give against the temptations of the devil.

Cramer begins his discussion by explaining the character of Satan, followed by his strategies and devices in deceiving the disciples of Jesus Christ. Cramer then provides a variety of different strategies available for people to protect themselves from sin. Finally, Cramer discusses the value and importance of repentance, having a change of heart and accepting Christ's invitation to let him in our lives, thereby allowing us to become clean and pure.

"Armed with Righteousness" is filled with scriptural quotes and examples, as well as examples from leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Cramer is thorough in his research, and his presentation is simple and easy for readers to understand and relate to.

Cramer doesn't hesitate to discuss many sensitive topics, including pornography, masturbation, addiction, immorality and perfectionism. This book is a great resource for parents and leaders, as well as those who may struggle to overcome sin of any kind.