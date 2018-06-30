SANDY — From the seventh to the 25th minute of Utah Royals FC’s game Saturday night against Sky Blue FC at Rio Tinto Stadium, it appeared the story would be Christen Press.

After all, the new prized acquisition tallied her first goal in a URFC jersey in that seventh minute, scoring on a ball that Katrina Gorry had sent into the box.

But Katie Stengel made sure Press didn’t get all the credit.

Off an assist from Press in the 25th minute, Stengel scored the home side’s second goal of the night, and found net again just four minutes later as URFC built a commanding three-goal lead.

The free-spirited Stengel punctuated her second goal, a header off a free kick from Gorry, by momentarily settling into the red and gold throne that resides behind the south goal, her arms and legs raised in celebration.

I thought for the whole game while she was on, I thought she was very, very good. URFC head coach Laura Harvey, on Katie Stengel

U.S. Women’s National Team veteran Carli Lloyd got SBFC on the board with a goal in the 62nd minute, but it was too little too late as the home side came away with a 3-1 victory.

The resounding win came on a night when URFC head coach Laura Harvey opted to start Stengel, Erika Tymrak and newcomer Sam Johnson instead of lineup mainstays Amy Rodriguez, Diana Matheson and Rachel Corsie (a late sub) given it was the club’s third game in a week.

“I knew we had to rotate,” Harvey said. “With saying that, I wanted to still put out a very, very strong side. I felt that in the first five minutes, we were a little bit sloppy, and then once we scored the first goal, I thought we were super dominant in the first half.”

Over the first 45 minutes, URFC outshot SBFC 6-0 and finished with a whopping 62 percent of the possession. Despite letting up some in the second half, the home squad finished with 11 shots to SBFC’s six and 60 percent of the possession.

Highlights here! @UtahRoyalsFC scored three to earn them three points at home over @SkyBlueFC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QJUVbJXwhE — NWSL (@NWSL) July 1, 2018

Stengel said she didn’t have much advance notice that she’d get the start, but, having been utilized throughout the season in various roles, she understood the importance of being ready.

“Everyone’s ready to go any time,” she said. “It was a three-game week, so it was tough for our starters to continue to play 90 minutes … just been waiting and hoping that I’d get a chance.”

Harvey commended Stengel for making the most of the opportunity she was given, as did the crowd, wihich cheered loudly as the forward was subbed off in the 84th minute in favor of Sydney Miramontez.

“I thought for the whole game while she was on, I thought she was very, very good,” Harvey said. “I think that Christen and (Rodriguez) are going to get the limelight. That’s how it is, but I think what Katie’s done really well is anytime she’s been asked to play—off the bench, starting—she’s had impact, and that’s what you want.

I think for Katie it was probably her best performance for us, and got rewarded with the goals, which I’m really happy for her about.”

As for Stengel's “throne celebration,” it’s been a few months in the works.

“I saw that throne the first RSL game I went to, and I said if I ever score, I have to go sit in that throne,” Stengel said. “I was hoping someone would come over with me so I wouldn’t look like a loser, but it was still a lot of fun. I really love having that throne chair there.”

URFC's three goals marked the most it has either scored or given up in any game this season.

With the win and the corresponding three points, URFC moved back into fourth place in the NWSL standings. It’ll head back out on the road next week for a Friday night game against Portland Thorns FC.

Start time is set for 9 p.m. MT.