SALT LAKE CITY — While cooler temperatures Saturday aided firefighters in making gains on multiple wildfires burning around the state, the Central Utah Interagency Fire Managers became the latest agency in the state to announce implementation of expanded fire restrictions.

Officials issued the new restrictions "due to increasing potential for human-caused wildfire activity, dry conditions and high fire danger" as temperatures are expected to head back up ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and throughout the week. Similar restrictions are already in place in most of southern Utah as well as some areas in the northern part of the state.

The restrictions apply in Sanpete, Juab, Millard, Sevier, Wayne and Piute counties and cover property overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, state administered lands, unincorporated private property as well as property inside boundaries of incorporated cities in towns. Fishlake National Forest and Capitol Reef National Park are also covered by the order.

The ban prohibits:

Building any type of fire, including charcoal or briquettes, outside of an established fire structure.

Discharging our using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land (always prohibited on state and federal land.)

Operating or using any type of internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed.

Detonating of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, exploding targets or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land.)

Cutting, welding or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Smoking, except in enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of 3 feet in diameter, cleared to mineral soil.

Crews have been fighting several blazes the past week.

The 9,500 acre West Valley fire, burning in the Dixie National Forest northeast of St. George, is 0 percent contained. Cause of the blaze is still unidentified and under investigation, according to the Pine Valley Ranger District.

The Dry Canyon fire that burned about 23 acres near Parowan is out, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The Black Mountain Fire, just outside of Minersville, was sparked by a rollover accident on state Route 130 Thursday. Firefighters made big strides in battling the 6,000 acre blaze Saturday and BLM officials reported it was 60 percent contained Saturday evening, with further containment expected on Sunday.

The 1,000 acre Willow Patch fire, east of Richfield, has been intermittently impacting traffic on state Route 24, but the roadway was open on Saturday. Firefighters are still working to achieve containment, according to U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service also reports that over 300 fire personnel were continuing to battle the Trail Mountain fire, which began as a prescribed burn that got out of control and has been burning since June 6. The fire, which has consumed nearly 18,000 acres near Orangeville in Emery County, was 85 percent contained on Saturday.

The lightening-caused Saul's Canyon fire was 80 percent contained Saturday and has burned about 200 acres, according to a Forest Service report.

Another wildfire sparked by lightning, the Willow Creek fire north of Strawberry Reservoir, has burned over 1,300 acres but the Forest Service reports it was 95 percent contained.

Utah Fire Management officials were declaring the 1,400 acre Rough Canyon fire, in Box Elder County, 90 percent contained.

Statewide information on fire and burning restrictions can be found at http://utahfireinfobox.com/