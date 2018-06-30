COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has been a house of horrors for Real Salt Lake, and Saturday’s match was no exception. Crew SC pulled of a 2-1 victory after a tough start from RSL, who were attempting to get only their second win in the Buckeye State.

In just the third minute, Danilo Acosta fouled Columbus midfielder Luis Argudo in the box to set up an early penalty kick. Nick Rimando guessed wrong on the shot, diving to his right as Gyasi Zardes slotted the ball in on his left.

Columbus doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Pedro Santos found Eduardo Sosa open at the top of the box. Sosa, making his first MLS start, struck the ball in the top corner of the goal with his first touch, leaving Rimando without an opportunity to make a save.

“I thought it was a questionable PK, perhaps, not only the one they called for them, but maybe we could’ve had one as well,” head coach Mike Petke said, “but again, we had our opportunities and we didn’t put them away.”

Offensively, RSL couldn’t penetrate the back line of Crew SC. They mustered three shots, two on target, but none came inside the box. The second half featured improvement as RSL were able to get off multiple shots in the box, finally getting the best of Jon Kempin in the 75th minute. Rusnak was left unmarked deep in the penalty area and scored a relatively easy goal, with the assist from Joao Plata, who entered the game just 15 minutes earlier.

The goal was the fourth of the season for Rusnak, bringing him into a tie for the team lead with Corey Baird. The defense was able to prevent Columbus from scoring any more, but the equalizer for the visitors never came. There were several close chances late in the second half as the Crew SC defense bent but never broke.

“We made an adjustment with Albert [Rusnak] and Damir [Kreilach]. I felt that both were playing a bit flat and a little too high, we needed them to pop in to stretch their center backs,” Petke said. “Our ball movement was much better in the second half; the first half was a bit sloppy.”

“I thought we had a good reaction in the second half. A bit unfortunate not to tie it up,” team captain Kyle Beckerman said, “I thought we could’ve gotten something from the game. I’d like to see a replay of the PK they got. Five minutes in, that put us behind the eight ball.”

Tonight marked the 300th regular season start for Beckerman, the first MLS field player to reach that plateau all with one team.

The loss continues Salt Lake’s road woes. The squad has only picked up one win on the road this season, scoring just six goals while conceding 20, a stark contrast to their favorable home performances.

“It’s just MLS, you know?” Beckerman said, “It’s different climates. It’s not like Europe where you just drive to the next away game. That’s just the history of our league, no one crushes it on the road … the main thing is to take care of home. We’ve been doing well at home, so we have to continue that and make sure we’re focused and get our legs back.”

When asked if he is seeing the team do anything differently on the road as opposed to at home, Petke had a simple response, “Yeah. Not winning.”

The team returns home for a matchup with Sporting Kansas City on July 4, which kicks off a stretch of five home games in the next seven contests.