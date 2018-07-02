On June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower housing 120 apartments in London. The world watched horrified as the fire spread from a fourth-floor apartment up 19 stories in 21 minutes, killing 72 people. This fire occurred due to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 passed in England that ended a requirement for government building inspectors to certify that buildings met life safety codes and instead shifted to a system of self-policing of construction by the building owners themselves.

Business-friendly legislators cut “red tape” with the attitude that the cost concern outweighed the risks of paring back safety regulations. Even though this building was designed by architects and engineers, the lack of government oversight of construction changes allowed the building owners to substitute a less expensive, but extremely combustible, exterior panel system that saved just $6,100. Saving money took precedence over safety.

Why should Utahns be concerned about a fire in England? Because, following in British footsteps, the Utah Homebuilders Association representative stated on the record during the 2018 legislative hearing for HB346 their desire to “avoid the review process” completely, noting that a plan stamped by an architect and engineer was “sound” and therefore a review by an outside building official was unnecessary, even for high-rise apartments. This cavalier attitude was reiterated by the committee chairman, who demanded an example where the lack of a plan review by a building official ever resulted in a fire in a high-rise apartment. This is a direct response to the chairman.

The investigation into the Grenfell Fire, released in May 2018, should be of great interest to Utah legislators and public due to the rapid expansion of high-rise residential building in Utah. The lack of code official oversight was determined to be the primary cause of this conflagration, with the motivation to do things as quickly and cheaply as possible, and a lack of regulatory oversight of building standards independent from clients, designers and contractors also contributing. This attitude was described by the chief investigator as a “race to the bottom” with insufficient focus on delivering the best quality building possible to ensure that residents are safe.

Historical Utah legislation reveals a steady, callous chipping away of life safety codes at the peril of Utah residents, directed toward avoiding increased costs to developers in updating to current building and fire safety codes and energy conservation requirements and by eliminating fire safety devices in homes. (See HB285, HB316, HB37 and HB281.) Notably, HB346 curtails life safety plan review times for residential occupancies, including one and two-family residences, townhomes, dormitories, assisted living facilities, drug addiction and other rehab facilities and even for high-rise apartments, allowing architects and engineers to self-review and stamp their own plans as code compliant without an outside building official review if the limited time period to do so is not met. This allows developers to speed up construction times and reduce their costs.

However, architect and engineer stamped drawings didn’t prevent the Grenfell tragedy. The British investigators noted that building plan reviews must not be compromised, for they are vital in preserving the safety of buildings and their residents. Utah requires all plans for new buildings and alterations to existing buildings be reviewed by a building official for code compliance before issuing a construction permit. This requirement must not be legislatively diluted or discarded for the sake of negligible cost savings in any situation.

Unfortunately, Utah legislators lumped together all residential occupancies. However, occupancies over four stories are generally considered high-rise occupancies per the International Building Code and fall under a different section of the code requiring significantly more complex building codes and a more rigorous life safety review, involving multiple disciplines.

For all the reasons above, plan reviews for high-rise apartments need protection by legislative statute and should be excluded from the time limitations included in HB346.