Growth and progress are inevitable. But democracy is vital.

Recently, our Holladay City Council voted to approve a high-rise, high-density apartment complex on the site of the old Cottonwood Mall. Third-party studies, including a Public Benefit Analysis from Zion’s Bank, concluded the project would give developers a tax subsidy of $22 million while netting the city $1.6 million on the assumption of 60,000 square feet of retail as planned.

The project would make Holladay home to one of the largest apartment complexes in the valley at 775 apartments, plus an additional 210 housing units. Holladay residents would see an increase of up to 10 percent in our city population. The planned 60,000 square feet of commercial development would be the equivalent to one floor of a Macy’s department store. A recent Holladay city survey concluded 75 percent of Holladay residents would like to see more commercial development over multi-family residential.

So where’s the disconnect?

Thankfully, our process allows for substantial input from actual voters through a referendum. We created a neighborhood group called, “Unite for Holladay,” and with the help of more than a hundred volunteers, we’re working to gather signatures of 35 percent of registered Holladay voters within 45 days of the city decision. It’s an extremely tall order and we’re asking Holladay voters for their help to sign the petition in order to put this project to a vote.

As members of the community, we welcome growth and development, but not at the expense of a bad deal. Marketing claims from the developer insist their latest plans for the site suggests the public’s will. If that’s the case, the vote will reflect it.

The best outcome for Holladay is with substantial input from the people of Holladay.

Brett Stohlton

Holladay