It’s been a tough year for Utah golfer Zac Blair, who, after barely missing gaining full-exempt status for this year, has been playing sparingly this season on the PGA Tour, getting into less than half of the 2017-18 tournaments.

However, the 27-year-old former BYU golfer has a chance to turn his career around with a strong finish Sunday at the Quicken Loans National Tournament in Potomac, Maryland, where the winner gets $1.278 million.

Blair finds himself in a tie for third place after firing his second straight 66 Saturday for an 11-under-par 199 total. Blair is tied with Ryan Armour, just two strokes behind Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari. Tiger Woods is in a tie for 10th at 203 after shooting a 68 Saturday.

Last season, Blair fell to the No. 126 spot in the FedEx standings, leaving him without full-exempt status on this year’s PGA Tour. He has limited status and has been able to play in 13 of the 37 events. This season, he’s made $174,000 and ranks 179th in the FedEx Cup standings with three months left in the PGA Tour season.

A strong finish Sunday could vault Blair into a safe position in the top 125, and a victory would give him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and give him several perks, including an invitation to next year’s Masters. Blair tees off in the second-to-last group at noon MT.