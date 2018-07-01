SALT LAKE CITY — Grayson Allen arrived in Salt Lake City on June 4 for a pre-draft workout at the practice facility.

A couple weeks later, the former Duke star was drafted 21st overall by the Utah Jazz.

He returned to Zions Bank Basketball Campus on Friday for his first official practice, this time as a Jazzman.

“It feels real now,” Allen said, smiling.

Allen is set to make his Jazz debut in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League at 7 p.m. Monday, July 2, against the San Antonio Spurs. He can hardly wait.

“It’s going to be my first time really playing an NBA style game with all the small differences that are in the NBA game from the college game,” Allen said. “It’ll be my first time wearing the Jazz uniform, so that’s going to be awesome for me to put a new name across my chest and represent a new team and learn the Jazz way … learn how they want us to play.

“Really just prepare myself as much as I can going into the season,” he added. “Take as much experience as I can get and you can get experience out of summer league, so I want to approach it seriously, prepare really well for it in practice coming up and hopefully use that as a launch pad going into the season.”

In addition to the Spurs and Jazz, Memphis and Atlanta will also be participating in the Utah Jazz Summer League, which is set for July 2, 3 and 5 at Vivint Arena. Immediately following the Jazz Summer League is the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which starts July 6.

Six first-round draft picks from this year's class are on the four-team summer league rosters in Salt Lake City.

Atlanta has Trae Young, Omari Spellman and Kevin Huerter; Memphis will bring Josh Jackson Jr.; Lonnie Walker IV will be suiting up for the Spurs while Allen will represent the Jazz.

Sacramento is the only other NBA city to host a summer league outside of the league-wide Las Vegas site, where all 30 teams will complete for the first time.

“We’re really comfortable with four,” said Jonathan Rinehart, executive director of the Utah Jazz Summer League. “We did have interest from other teams, and a team like Memphis has actually had interest for a few years and we’re very excited to have them in, but right now we really like it small because the approach we’ve taken is to try and keep it boutique and really make it very team-friendly and service-oriented and at the size we are, we’re really able to give our full reasons to all four teams.

“For now, we’re very comfortable at four, that could change in the future, but we’re happy with where we are,” he continued.

In addition to Allen, Tony Bradley, Erik McCree, Naz Mitrou-Long and Georges Niang are other notable players on the Jazz Summer League roster. Mike Wells will serve as head coach for the Jazz Summer League, then Alex Jensen will take over as sideline leader during the NBA Summer League in Sin City.

Utah will play Memphis on July 2, then Atlanta on July 5. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Niang, who was named to the 2018 All-NBA G League First Team. “We’ve got a lot of studs on this team and it’s just a lot of fun being able to get out here and play with guys that know how to play and can play at a high level and from Grayson’s point of view competes at a high level. It’s really exciting.”