SALT LAKE CITY — A massive natural gas project that promised as much as $1 billion in state royalties over its lifetime is off the table for now due to a variety of factors, especially plummeting natural gas prices.

The Greater Chapita Wells project planned on 43,000 acres in the Uinta Basin was first proposed by EOG Resources in 2009 and underwent an environmental review by the Bureau of Land Management.

In mid-June, however, the company informed the BLM in a letter that its proposal is being re-evaluated due to significant changes in the natural gas market and technology advances in drilling.

"In sum, the speed of technological and engineering advances in directional and horizontal drilling, combined with significant changes in natural gas commodity prices have outpaced the viability" of the proposal, wrote Ken Boedeker, vice president and general manager of the company's Denver division.

In June 2008, the price of natural gas spiked to $15.17 per unit, but in the midst of the BLM's environmental review it dove to $1.72 per unit, according to Macrotrends. As of June, the price per unit was at $2.96

The project as proposed would have added to the 1,247 oil and gas wells already drilled in the area, with development of 2,808 oil and gas wells that would be drilled over 15 years.

Over its 60-year production life, the project would have produced an estimated 4.17 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 600 million barrels of condensate, which is used to make diesel, jet fuel and heating fuels.

In the letter, however, Boedeker noted low natural gas prices and technological advancements in horizontal drilling are causing the company to downsize the scope of the project.

"For the foreseeable future, EOG anticipates drilling significantly fewer wells per year than reflected in the revised proposed action," Boedeker wrote.

The company is evaluating the viability of adding more horizontal wells, which would result in fewer pads and result in less surface disturbance, he noted.

That type of change alters the scope of the project and requires a withdrawal of the proposal, the company said.

Boedeker said the action should not be interpreted that the company will "eliminate" its investment in the basin, but the project will likely have to take a different form.

Rob Simmons, deputy director of the Utah Governor's Office of Energy Development, said market conditions are tough.

"Recognizing the market challenges basin gas producers are facing, the Governor's Office of Energy Development is leading efforts to improve market conditions, including export opportunities through strategic infrastructure investment," he said.

The Ute Indian Tribe, which asserts authority over the project land because it is within the tribe's historic Uncompahgre Reservation, said it was pleased with project's withdrawal.

"Any proposal for development within the tribe’s Uintah and Ouray Reservation, including its Uncompahgre Reservation, must come before the Ute Indian Tribe’s Business Committee," it said.