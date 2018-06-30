SALT LAKE CITY — Draper Fire Marshal Bryan Thatcher died unexpectedly on Friday, "leaving a huge void in his family and our department," the Draper Fire Department posted on Saturday.

"We are extremely saddened by this tragic event and are left trying to find the words to express our sorrow," the post on the agency's Facebook page stated.

Hundreds of residents, friends and family expressed condolences on the site on Saturday.

Thatcher was hired by Draper Fire Department in June 2017 and had served in various communities prior to that, including at the University of Utah and in Layton and Riverdale. He worked 17 years in fire prevention education and fire investigation and worked as a deputy with the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office from 2003 to 2017.

"He was a true professional and loved by his Draper City and Draper City Fire family," the post continues. Officials thanked "those that responded and provided care for Bryan," including from Unified Fire Authority in Herriman, but did not say how Thatcher died.

Thatcher was married to Erin Preston, a local education law attorney and former superintendent at Providence Hall, a Herriman charter school.